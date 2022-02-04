BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is set to appear in court on Friday afternoon to face charges stemming from a federal indictment.

Mosby, 41, was named in a Jan. 13 indictment charging her with two counts of perjury and two counts of making a false statement on a mortgage application, which are linked to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.

The city’s top prosecutor was processed Wednesday in federal court in downtown Baltimore ahead of her first appearance. She had her fingerprints and picture taken, which is routine for defendants in federal cases.

After leaving court Wednesday, Mosby spoke with WJZ and called for the trial to begin soon, so that it doesn’t have an influence on her re-election bid.

“We are four months from my election,” she said. “This has been a very public sort of investigation into every aspect of my life, and the only thing I’m asking for is for this not to be tried in a court of public opinion.”

The four-count indictment accuses the state’s attorney of lying on mortgage applications for vacation properties in Florida and falsely claiming a COVID-19 hardship withdrawal from her retirement account.

Mosby has maintained her innocence and vowed to clear her name.

While Mosby has asked not to be tried in the media, she and her legal team have spoken multiple times. Her attorney, A. Scott Bolden, has called the allegations against his client “bogus” and “politically motivated.”

“I’m ready to fight,” she said Tuesday evening on MSNBC. “I know I’ve done nothing wrong, so I’m ready to go to trial tomorrow. Put this on trial right now so I can prove my innocence, but let’s get to this election because that’s what this is all about.”

Mosby told MSNBC host Joy Reid she feels she is being targeted because of progressive reforms she has made while holding office.

“I never expected to be on this side of the fence where the only thing I’m attempting to do is to provide equal justice to all,” Mosby said.

She was critical of the allegations against her, specifically addressing withdrawals she made from her retirement account.

“This is what they come back with: Me accessing my own personal funds that I put away every single week,” Mosby told Reid.

Speaking outside of federal court Wednesday, the state’s attorney said she wants her trial to begin as early as March.

“We all deserve for this to be over,” she said. “What I’m asking for is to be tried right now because I am innocent. And the citizens of Baltimore deserve to know that as well before my election, which is four months out.”

If convicted, Mosby faces up to five years in federal prison for each of the perjury counts and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for the two counts of making false mortgage applications.

Her initial hearing and arraignment Friday is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Charges will be read and she will enter a formal plea at the virtual proceeding.