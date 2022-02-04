PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are searching for a man who stole cash and sodas from three businesses.

All of the burglaries were caught on camera. Police have released video of them in the hopes that someone can help them identify the man before he robs another store.

Zuri International Foods was one of three businesses burglarized Saturday between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. The man took its locked cash drawer.

“The person hit right here with a brick,” Zuri International Foods employee Rachel Waweru told WJZ. “And when I opened the door, the whole place was shattered with glass.”

The food store is owned by a family that came to the U.S. from Kenya. That family has not lost hope in the wake of the burglary.

“We are resilient. We are strong,” the employee said. “We are immigrants here to make a better life for our family. We will keep doing what we are doing and we pray things will get better.”

Don’s Crabs in Parkville and Ty’s Place in Halethorpe were also targeted.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,000 for any information that might lead to the arrest of the man.