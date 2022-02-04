BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole for the 2020 stabbing death of a 35-year-old mother.
Michael Biscotti also received a 20-year sentence with the first five years ineligible for parole, which will be served after his life sentence is completed, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said.
Biscotti, 64, was previously convicted of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
The conviction stems from the murder of Freska Yerby, a 35-year-old Baltimore woman who was fatally stabbed July 13, 2020, at home while her 11-year-old son was present.
Officers called to Yerby’s Comet Street home about 12:30 p.m. that day found the mother stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Yerby’s friends previously told WJZ that they believe Biscotti killed her because she spurned his advances and refused to date him.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Jeffrey Maylor. State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby praised the work of Maylor and police, saying Biscotti deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.
“Let this lengthy sentence serve as a reminder that my prosecutors are the best and the brightest in the world and we remain committed to holding violent offenders accountable,” the state’s attorney said.