TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Bryan Terrell Clark got his start in Baltimore and is now on Broadway.

It was Carver Center for the Arts and Technology in Baltimore County where Clark said he discovered his love of theatre. Now, he is sharing his success with the next generation of actors and actresses in his hometown.

“When you come home, the memories come rushing back,” Clark said.

It was the practice and mentorship from his teachers, Clark said, that ultimately propelled him to the Broadway stage.

He played George Washington in Hamilton. Most recently, he starred in Thoughts of a Colored Man, the first show on Broadway to be produced, designed, acted, and written by African American men.

This year, he is also in a new Disney film called Sneakerella, a spin-off of Cinderella about a man in New York City and his passion for sneaker culture.

Back at his alma mater for a day, Clark motivated aspiring actors and actresses.

“He’s successful in a field that I want to be successful in and, in addition to that, he’s a Black actor, so seeing that is inspirational to me because that’s where I want to be,” said Kanwulia Iyke-Azubogu, a senior at Carver Center for the Arts and Technology.

“I think that him having a real career out of this proves that you can be successful doing this,” said Katie Espinoza, also a senior, who is majoring in acting.

Clark said two things are critical to success: authenticity and discipline.

“There’s quite literally no other ‘you’ on the planet,” he said. “And if you learn how to harness whatever industry or whatever vocation you find yourself in, there’s opportunity for innovation.”