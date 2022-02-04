BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday issued a proclamation recognizing the second week of February as Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week in Maryland.
The recognition comes as the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rate have fallen significantly after reaching peak levels last month. Even as Maryland is no longer under a state of emergency, Hogan said, the work of frontline healthcare workers carries on.READ MORE: While MD's COVID Metrics Are Improving, Doctors Say We Need To Keep Safety Protocols In Place A Bit Longer
“Whether it’s our doctors, nurses, and EMTs, or the clinical staff at our testing and vaccination sites, we owe a profound debt of gratitude to our frontline medical workers,” the governor said. “I call on all Marylanders to take time out next week to do something to show your support and appreciation for our healthcare heroes.”READ MORE: Local Football Community Mourns Loss Of St. Frances Academy Star Lamar Patterson
On Friday, Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped below 1,400, a 60-percent drop compared to their peak of 3,462 on Jan. 11. Along the same lines, the positivity rate has fallen below 7%, down 77% compared to its peak of nearly 30% on Jan. 5.MORE NEWS: Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Enters Not Guilty Plea
To honor the state’s medical workforce, the governor’s office is inviting Marylanders to share stories about their healthcare heroes. Click here to submit your story.