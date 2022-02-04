BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police found a man who had been shot in the head in West Baltimore on Friday, according to police.
Officers on patrol responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of West Mulberry Street at 7:46 p.m., authorities said.
They found the man conscious and alert. Medics took him to a local hospital where his condition is still unknown, police said.
This is at least the second time a man has been shot in the 1000 block of West Mulberry Street within the past eight months.
Police records show that a man was shot multiple times in the same area at 8 p.m. on July 26, 2021.
Medics also took him to a local hospital. He later died of his injuries, according to authorities.
Western District shooting detectives are investigating the Friday night shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.