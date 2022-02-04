BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today is an Alert Day due to the potential for freezing rain and slick roads.
It’s hard to imagine we’ll be dealing with ice today when temperatures are starting out in the upper 50s and low 60s but a blast of cold air will cause temperatures to plummet about 30 degrees through the day!READ MORE: St. Frances Academy Athlete Killed In Collision With MTA Light Rail Train In Linthicum, Police Say
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northern Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
A Winter Weather Advisory is already in effect for Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties through 1:00 p.m.READ MORE: 41-Year-Old Man Arrested And Charged With Murder In Disappearance Of Akia Eggleston, Pregnant Woman Missing Since 2017
Western Maryland is already seeing freezing rain and this transition will shift east as the morning goes on.
We are concerned that even places that only see wet weather could be slick later on today and tonight when things freeze over.
Things will be frigid and blustery tonight with temperatures tumbling into the upper teens and low 20s but wind chills in the single digits.MORE NEWS: DC Man, 19, Indicted On 133 Counts In String Of Howard County Car Thefts
Stay with us as we update you throughout the day!