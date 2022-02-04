BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police have released surveillance video in hopes the public can help them identify a man wanted in a series of smash-and-grab business burglaries.
The same person broke into three separate businesses in Parkville, Towson and Wilkens between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Jan. 29, Baltimore County Police said. Police said he stole money and beverages from the businesses.
The 43-second video clip shows a man in a cap and a dark-colored jacket skulking around two of the businesses and rifling through their cash registers.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020.