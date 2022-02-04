HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake had a career-high 26 points as Towson topped Hofstra 78-68 on Thursday night.
Timberlake made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds and six assists.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Investigate Marsue Drive Shooting
Charles Thompson had 16 points for Towson (17-6, 8-2 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Juwan Gray added 11 points. Cam Holden had seven points and 10 rebounds.READ MORE: Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Appearing Friday In Federal Court
Towson had a season-high 21 assists.
Aaron Estrada had 22 points and seven assists for the Pride (13-9, 5-4). Jalen Ray added 17 points.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Alert Day In Effect For This First Friday In February
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Pride this season. Towson defeated Hofstra 78-66 on Jan. 11.