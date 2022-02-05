CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) -– The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 64-year-old woman whose family is worried about her well-being.

Debra Hurdel was last seen in the 500 block of Trimble Road around 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to authorities.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 130 pounds. The 5’7 woman has a bit of a forward lean when she is walking, authorities said in a social media post on Twitter.

Hurdel was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, tan shorts, and white shoes.

Authorities are urging people to call 911 if they see her.

