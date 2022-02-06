BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating the possibility that a man was injured when someone fired off several rounds during a scuffle that occurred in downtown Towson around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday.

County officers were in the 500 block of York Road when they observed a group of people who were involved in a physical altercation, according to authorities. One of the people involved in the fight pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Officers chased and apprehended that person whom they later identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Taylor. By Sunday afternoon, they learned that a man had sought medical care for a non-life-threatening gunshot injury at a local hospital, police said.

Officers are trying to determine if the man was injured by one of those bullets.

Taylor is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said.

The arrest comes just as Towson University is trying to bolster police presence in downtown Towson with a grant.

University staff initially declined to disclose the amount of the grant.

The grant funding comes on the heels of an uptick in shootings and crime in Towson over the span of a year.

“Last semester I feel like I was always getting updates about a shooting, a robbery, an assault,” Mel Gabel, a junior at Towson University, told WJZ.

“I just think it won’t make much of a difference honestly,” junior Laura Hopkins said. “I think uptown already has a bunch of cops that that just chill there and it doesn’t seem like they were doing much to begin with.”

On Jan. 12, 23-year-old Towson University student Ikemefuna Eguh was shot and killed in the unit block of West Susquehanna Avenue. Eguh was enrolled at Towson University as a senior when he was killed, according to university staff.

Not long after that, detectives began looking into a shooting that occurred inside of an apartment building tailored toward Towson University students. County officers learned there had been a shooting on the fourth floor of Altus Towson Row on West Susquehanna Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Officers found several shell casings but no gunshot victims.

In November 2021, a Morgan State University Student was shot and killed on Kenilworth Drive in Towson after a suspected drug deal.

In September of 2021, three people, including a student, were shot at a non-sanctioned gathering on Towson University’s campus. Videos posted on social media showed a large group of people gathered at Freedom Square overnight near the academic buildings. A Towson University officer was suspended in the aftermath of the triple shooting.

Towson’s spring semester started on Jan. 31.