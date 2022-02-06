BALTIMORE (WJZ) -– A 64-year-old woman whose family was worried about her well-being has been found dead, according to authorities.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday night that it was looking for Debra Hurdel who was wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, tan shorts, and white shoes when she disappeared.

The 5’7 woman with brown hair, brown eyes, and a bit of a forward-leaning walk was last seen in the 500 block of Trimble Road around 3 p.m. on Saturday, authorities said.

Authorities were urging people to call 911 if they saw her.

On Sunday, those same authorities notified the public that she had been found dead via a social media post.

“Unfortunately Ms. Hurdel was located deceased this afternoon,” the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. “No foul play is suspected in her death.”