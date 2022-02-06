BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Belair-Edison neighborhood was the site of two homicide investigations on Saturday after two males were shot and killed in separate incidents, according to authorities.

The two shootings occurred about a dozen blocks away from one another within the span of about seven hours.

The first shooting occurred around 4:50 p.m., police said. Officers found a male—whose age and identity they could not initially determine—when they went to look for evidence of that shooting.

Medics took the male to Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is where he died, according to authorities.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that a small, unknown Black male who was driving a gray vehicle shot and killed the gunshot victim, police said.

Several hours later, around 11:35 p.m., police found a 42-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot injuries while responding to a shooting in the 3200 block of Belair Road.

Medics took the man to a local hospital where he was initially listed in “critical but stable condition,” authorities said. Police announced that he had died from his injuries around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Homicide detectives are investigating both shootings.

Anyone with information regarding either incident can contact detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.