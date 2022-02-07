BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the death of Deputy Chief Craig Ralston, who died last week of complications resulting from COVID-19.

Ralston, who contracted COVID-19 in the course of his duties as a master firefighter with the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority, passed away on Thursday, the Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department said.

The deputy chief was remembered for his talent when it came to tinkering with equipment, particularly the fire department’s antique fire engine, and for taking other members of the department under his wing.

“Chief Ralston was a great mentor to all members—he would take him out of his day to help any member who needed anything in the department,” the department said.

Besides that, his coworkers said Ralston enjoyed portraying the department’s Santa Claus every year, a tradition during which they would load up the department’s sled and spread holiday cheer across town.

Ralston joined the volunteer fire department in 2002 and rose through the ranks to become lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and, ultimately, deputy chief. He received multiple honors, including Firefighter of the Year in 2002-2003.

Former Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman described Ralston as a “wonderful, caring person who always put others before himself.”

“[Ralston] was a light in our community and an incredible leader,” Kittleman said in a Facebook post. “Please join me in praying for his loved ones, as well as his family at the Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department.”