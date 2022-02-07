BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four lucky Maryland scratch-off players claimed $100,000 prizes last week in Bel Alton, Elkridge, Salisbury and Temple Hills, Maryland lottery and gaming announced.
The players won their prizes from:
- $100,000 Extreme Cash at Lucky’s Food N Deli, 7300 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge
- Big Cash Riches at The Greens Wine & Spirits, 9201 Crain Highway, Bel Alton
- MONOPOLYTM X50 at Shore Stop #211, 1215 Mount Hermon Road, Salisbury
- Ravens X5 at DMV Convenience & Wireless, 3173 Branch Avenue, Temple Hills
Eight players landed prizes of $50,000 or more on games purchased in Baltimore, Capitol Heights, Charlotte Hall, Columbia, Cumberland, Severn, Upper Marlboro and Waldorf.
The Lottery said 34 Marylanders claimed prizes of $10,000 or more last week.READ MORE: Gaming Revenues From Maryland Casinos Top $153 Million In January
Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only.
MORE NEWS: Baltimore DOT Announces Daily Lane Closures On I-83 To Install Speed Cameras, Signs