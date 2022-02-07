BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday said he will present a citation to Cpl. Annette Goodyear, the North East police officer who saved a child and was hit by a car while working in a crosswalk outside a middle school.

Hogan said he wanted to commend Goodyear for “her incredible heroism in putting herself at risk to save a young student from being hit by an oncoming car.”

I will be awarding a governor’s citation to Annette Goodyear for her incredible heroism in putting herself at risk to save a young student from being hit by an oncoming car.https://t.co/tAYQy2jvPv — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 7, 2022

Video of the incident was posted by Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger last Friday.

Dressed in bright orange, Goodyear is showing working as a crossing guard outside North East Middle School. She raises her hand to stop traffic as a student approaches the crosswalk.

As the student starts to jog across the street, Goodyear realizes an oncoming motorist is not stopping in time. She grabs the student and pushes them out of the way and is hit by the car herself.

The driver of the car and several on-lookers attend to Goodyear as she lays on the ground.

Goodyear was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

“We’re just extremely proud of her actions,” said Cpl. John Fakner of the North East Police Department. “It was a split-second reaction that saved a child from potential injury. A job well done.”

The driver was cited for negligent driving, failure to stop at yield sign before entering crosswalk, failure to stop for pedestrian in crosswalk, and driving with an expired registration plate, said Lt. Michael Holmes, a spokesperson for the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.