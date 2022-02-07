BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A J.Crew outlet is slated to join the Shops at Kenilworth this summer, developer Greenberg Gibbons announced Monday.
The national chain will occupy a 5,733-square-foot space on the upper level of the shopping center, across from women's clothing store J.Jill, the developer said.
"We're excited to add another quality retailer like J.Crew that makes The Shops at Kenilworth a great destination for the best fashion and lifestyle brands," said Tracey Holehan, senior vice president of leasing for Greenberg Gibbons.
J.Crew Factory sells men's, women's and children's clothing with exclusive designs and patterns from past J.Crew collections.
J.Crew has retail locations in Towson Town Center, Harbor East and Columbia.