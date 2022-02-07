BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood held a hugely successful fundraiser in the honor of four Baltimore first responders who recently died in the line of duty.
The East Baltimore restaurant's goal for the Sunday event was $20,000, but they ended up raising $67,000 with donations from across the country, the business said.
The money raised at the “Salute To Heroes” fundraiser went to the families of late Baltimore Officer Keona Holley and late Baltimore firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo.
Holley was seated in her patrol car in Curtis Bay in mid-December when someone opened fire into the vehicle, police said. She was hospitalized in critical condition and died after a week on life support.
Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo were responding to a fire in a vacant rowhome in January when part of the building collapsed, trapping them.
DJ Kopec emceed the bull and oyster roast alongside former Baltimore Police spokesperson TJ Smith and WJZ’s own Rick Ritter.
One generous contribution came from the Pat McAfee show, hosted by ex-Colts punter Pat McAfee. The restaurant said it will distribute the total evenly to each family.
The fundraiser was in partnership with Signal 13, a nonprofit that aims to provide financial assistance for Baltimore Police Department employees in need.
