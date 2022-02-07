BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a shooting last month in southeast Baltimore, police said.
Damon Martin of Baltimore was taken into custody Sunday and booked on a charge of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting, Baltimore Police said.
Officers were called to a reported shooting about 4:22 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 3000 block of Monument Street, according to police.
Once they arrived, officers found a 19-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but was expected to survive.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the shooting unfolded in the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue, police said.
It was not immediately clear Monday what evidence led investigators suspect and arrest Martin in the case.