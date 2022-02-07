BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three days after team president Dick Cass announced his retirement, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti released a statement calling Cass’ successor, Sashi Brown, an “accomplished leader” and thanking the outgoing executive for 18 years with the team.

“It’s hard to adequately express my gratitude and respect for what Dick provided to the Ravens the last 18 years,” said Bisciotti. “He raised the level of those he served, and he did it with an intelligent, impressive set of leadership skills. He is and will always be part of the foundation of what the Ravens are and what the Ravens stand for.”

Brown, president of Monumental Basketball, owners of the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics and Washington Go-Go, is scheduled to take his new role with the Ravens on April 1.

Bisciotti said Brown, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh will all report directly to him.

“We’re excited to attract an accomplished leader like Sashi to replace our longtime president Dick Cass,” he said. “Sashi will take over Dick’s responsibilities, which include leading and directing all of our business and stadium activities.”

Since 2004, Cass has overseen $200 million in improvements and enhancements at M&T Bank Stadium, including improved video boards, the installation of escalators and new suites and party areas, the team said Friday.

He also oversaw the construction and expansion of the team’s $90 million practice and training facility in Owings Mills, the Ravens’ Under Armour Performance Center.

Brown has experience in professional football. He worked for the Cleveland Browns from 2013 to 2017, serving as executive vice president of football operations in his last two years with the club.

Prior to that, Brown was senior vice president and general counsel of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2005 to 2012.

Brown began his career as an attorney at the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Wilmer, Cutler and Pickering, where Cass spent three decades before joining the Ravens.

Biscotti said he believes Brown, DeCosta and Harbaugh “will help us stay at a championship level in all we do.”