BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Paisley.

She is 18 months old and believed to be a Plot Hound mix.

Paisley is gentle, calm, and her foster family says she doesn’t even shed.

She is currently available for adoption through the TRU Rescue.

To learn more about Paisley, you can visit the organization’s website here.