BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Paisley.
She is 18 months old and believed to be a Plot Hound mix.READ MORE: Students Become Stewards Of Peace As Part Of Baltimore Ceasefire Project
Paisley is gentle, calm, and her foster family says she doesn’t even shed.READ MORE: New BMW Distribution Hub At Sparrows Point Expected To Create 70 Jobs
She is currently available for adoption through the TRU Rescue.MORE NEWS: Gaming Revenues From Maryland Casinos Top $153 Million In January
To learn more about Paisley, you can visit the organization’s website here.