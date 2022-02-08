CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy was shot early Tuesday morning in southwest Baltimore, authorities said.

Shortly after 5 a.m., officers were called to a hospital where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.

The teen’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the teen was walking in the area of South Franklintown Road when he was shot.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

