BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy was shot early Tuesday morning in southwest Baltimore, authorities said.
Shortly after 5 a.m., officers were called to a hospital where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Investigate Death Of Woman Pushed Down Flight Of Stairs
The teen’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Icy Spots Vanish As Temperatures Rise Tuesday Afternoon
Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the teen was walking in the area of South Franklintown Road when he was shot.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.MORE NEWS: Baltimore DOT Announces Daily Lane Closures On I-83 To Install Speed Cameras, Signs