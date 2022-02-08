Jenner's Last-minute Goal Lifts Blue Jackets Past Caps 5-4Jenner scored less than two minutes after Washington's Tom Wilson tied the game on a 6-on-5 chance. The Blue Jackets rallied from an early 2-0 deficit.

Adebayo, Butler Lead Heat To 121-100 Win Over WizardsLate in the third, three technical fouls were assessed in just over two minutes. Washington’s Deni Avdija and Montrezl Harrell each received one, along with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

Inaugural NBA HBCU Classic, Featuring Morgan State, To Be Televised During All-Star WeekendAlong with the exposure, the schools will receive $100,000 donations from the NBA and AT&T, with the gifts intended to support Howard and Morgan State student-athletes with academic and wellness resources and more.

Ravens Owner Bisciotti Calls New Team President Brown An 'Accomplished Leader,' Thanks Cass For Raising 'The Level Of Those He Served'Three days after team president Dick Cass announced his retirement, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti released a statement calling Cass' successor, Sashi Brown, an "accomplished leader" and thanking the outgoing executive for 18 years with the team.