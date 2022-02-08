Kalena Timpson, missing girl BCPD
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police said they are looking for Kalena Timpson, a 13-year-old girl last seen at Deep Creek Middle School in Essex on Tuesday.
Timpson is five foot one and 100 pounds and is missing from the 700 block of Mansfield Road in Essex. Police did not have information on what she was wearing.
#CriticalMissing: 13-year-old Kalena Timpson (5'1 100lbs) is missing from the 700 block of Mansfield Rd in Essex. Timpson was last seen in school at Deep Creek Middle School on 2/8/22. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. #BCoPD pic.twitter.com/4Bp1MeepKn
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 9, 2022
Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.