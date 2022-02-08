CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Kalena Timpson, missing girl BCPD

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police said they are looking for Kalena Timpson, a 13-year-old girl last seen at Deep Creek Middle School in Essex on Tuesday.

Timpson is five foot one and 100 pounds and is missing from the 700 block of Mansfield Road in Essex. Police did not have information on what she was wearing.

Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff