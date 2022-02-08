BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Federal investigators on Tuesday released surveillance footage of two suspects sought in the murder of a Baltimore delivery driver.

The Baltimore division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to the identification of the pair suspected in the murder of 51-year-old Cheryl McCormack.

McCormack, 51, was found shot to death about 2:18 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 3900 block of White Avenue in what authorities have described as a botched robbery.

McCormack’s husband told WJZ his wife was driving for DoorDash that day when her car ran out of gas. At some point, he said, the suspects tried to rob his wife and she was shot after refusing to give up her wallet.

ATF Baltimore Acting Special Agent in Charge L.C. Cheeks Jr. said city residents and visitors should not have to “live with the constant fear that a vulnerable moment will cost them their life.”

“Law enforcement officers work relentlessly in Baltimore to prevent and solve violent crimes, but the community is crucial to the success of many of these cases and we are asking for their help now,” Cheeks said.

The minute-long video clip provided by the ATF shows the pair of suspects, who are believed to be in their teens, dressed in black walking outside a gas station near the shooting scene. Their faces are obscured.

In a statement, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison asked for the public’s help identifying the pair and bringing them to justice.

“With the community’s help, information provided will bring us one step closer to ensuring that justice will be served,” Harrison said in part.

Anyone with information about the identities of the individuals depicted in the video is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or ATFtips@atf.gov.