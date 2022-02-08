BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating the death of a woman who died last week after she was pushed down a flight of stairs.
The incident was reported about 2:42 p.m. Feb. 1 at a home in the 700 block of North Curley Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department.READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Shot In Southwest Baltimore, Police Say
Officers called to an assault at the residence learned that someone had pushed the 33-year-old woman down a flight of stairs after an argument.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Icy Spots Vanish As Temperatures Rise Tuesday Afternoon
The unnamed victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a head injury.
Police said she died of her injuries two days later, and an autopsy determined her death was a homicide.MORE NEWS: Baltimore DOT Announces Daily Lane Closures On I-83 To Install Speed Cameras, Signs
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.