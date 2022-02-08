BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said they are searching for a person of interest in connection with a woman’s death in January.
Officers responded shortly before 8 a.m. on January 23 to the 2100 block of Wilkens Avenue for a person who was lying unresponsive in a backyard. There, they found an unidentified Black woman who was in pronounced dead on the scene.
She was in the early stages of decomposition but showed no signs of trauma, police said.
Detectives need your help identifying the person depicted in this sketch.
On January 23, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Wilkens Avenue for a person who was lying unresponsive in the rear yard. https://t.co/i0kKhfyFk5 pic.twitter.com/CLUYGJ2aDf
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) February 8, 2022
Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department's Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.