BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have released a sketch in hopes someone can help them identify a woman found dead last month.
Officers found the unidentified woman dead in the yard of a home on Wilkens Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. Jan. 23, Baltimore Police said.
The woman was in the early stages of decomposition but had no visible signs of trauma, according to police.
Detectives need your help identifying the person depicted in this sketch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department's Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.