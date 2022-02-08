BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon in a West Baltimore shooting, police said.
Officers responded at 2:06 p.m. to the 1300 block of Fremont Avenue, where they found the victim shot multiple times. He was transported to Shock Trauma but pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.