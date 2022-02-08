BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is one of 10 new co-chairs of Mayors Against Illegal Guns, Everytown for Gun Safety announced Tuesday.
Mayors Against Illegal Guns is a gun violence prevention organization started by then-New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg in 2006. In 2013, the group partnered with Moms Demand Action to form Everytown for Gun Safety.READ MORE: Shooting At Catonsville High School Shakes Students, Parents
The new co-chairs are the first since the coalition’s founding in 2006. The co-chairs announced include Tampa, Florida Mayor Jane Castor; New York, New York Mayor Eric Adams; Chattanooga, Tennessee Mayor Tim Kelly and St. Louis, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones.
“Cities across the country are experiencing the harsh impacts of gun violence, and my city of Baltimore is no exception,” Scott said in a statement. “I am so honored to serve as a co-chair of Mayors Against Illegal Guns and join with other mayors across the country to advocate for meaningful change.”READ MORE: Boy, 16, Shot In East Baltimore
Everytown for Gun Safety cited Scott’s choices to invest heavily in violence reduction efforts and focus on stemming the flow of illegal guns as reasons for his appointment.
“City leaders like Mayor Scott are on the frontlines of America’s gun violence epidemic, but they can’t win this fight without help from leaders at all levels of government,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. “Every corner of America has been touched by gun violence, which means that every elected official needs to put ensuring public safety ahead of scoring political points.”MORE NEWS: Student, 16, Shot In Catonsville High School Parking Lot, Police Say
The newly announced co-chairs of the coalition will serve two-year terms. During their tenure, the co-chairs will provide leadership for the coalition and advise on priorities and policies.