BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles reimagined Bo Jackson’s legendary baseball card after Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson joked he’d join the baseball team Tuesday.
Jackson said he wanted in on the action after seeing Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown flaunt his batting skills at the cage. Brown tagged the San Diego Padres in his tweet.
The all-star quarterback told Baltimore’s baseball team he’d be ready for the diamond in two weeks.
Considering his dynamic performance on the football field, it isn’t a far fetch that Jackson would hold his own in Major League Baseball.
The Orioles seem to think so.
The team plastered his face onto the infamous picture on Score baseball card 697, which features Bo Jackson, who played both professional football and baseball. The parallel (and quick-witted image) was made quickly, with the team replying to Lamar Jackson’s tweet in about two hours.
Bo Jackson played for both the Los Angeles Raiders and Kansas City Royals during the 1987 season. According to SABR’s Baseball Cards Research Committee, card 697 arrived at peak Bo-mania and near the peak of card-mania, sparking a frenzy over the trading card with even counterfeit cards popping up.
Bo Jackson was known for his speed and is often described as a "freak of nature" across the internet. Sound familiar?