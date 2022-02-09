WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — An 81-year-old woman died in a crash Wednesday morning in White Marsh, police said.
Officers responded to the two-vehicle crash at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Belair Road and Penn Avenue. Investigators believe Laura Sperry made a left turn onto Bel Air Road when her car was struck by oncoming traffic.
Sperry was pronounced dead, and the driver of the second vehicle involved was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crash Team, police said.