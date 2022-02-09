BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old Baltimore man accused of pushing his cousin down a flight of stairs is now charged with her murder, police said Wednesday.
Demetrick Lewis was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his cousin, 33-year-old Shanlette Lewis, Baltimore Police said.
The charge stems from an incident reported about 2:42 p.m. Feb. 1 at a home in the 700 block of North Curley Street.
Officers dispatched to the home in response to a reported assault learned the 33-year-old woman had been pushed down a flight of stairs after an argument.
The victim, who was taken to a hospital with a head injury, died a day later.
The medical examiner's performed an autopsy, which determined the victim's death was a homicide.
Demetrick Lewis remains in police custody while awaiting court proceedings related to his cousin’s murder.