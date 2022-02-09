BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Christopher Bedford, Director of the Baltimore Museum of Art for the past six years, is leaving the position to head the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

The museum announced Wednesday that Bedford will depart the museum June 3, and until then, he’ll work with senior leadership to “ensure a seamless handoff of operational duties,” the museum said.

The museum’s Board of Trustees will also meet in the coming months to form a search committee to find its next director.

Under Bedford, the museum made bold steps to diversify its collection, including purchasing works only by women in 2020.

“We want to take this moment to thank Christopher for his courageous and inspired leadership and to wish him well in his new pursuits,” said Clair Zamoiski Segal, chair of the BMA board of trustees. “As we step into the Museum’s next phase, we are emboldened and enthusiastic.”

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art said in a statement Bedford was chosen unanimously by its search committee.

“We have found in Chris a brave, empathic, inclusive and passionate leader; he is at a point in his career that combines impressive achievements with an open mindset and the ability to listen, learn and evolve with and for our community,” the search committee said in a statement. “He prioritizes collaboration, dialogue and engagement across leadership, staff and audiences — values and skills that are exactly what we were looking for.”