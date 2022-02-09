BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman is desperate to be reunited with her dog after she says it was taken from her Charles Village home during a weekend break-in.

Gwen Sincerbeaux said she returned to her North Calvert Street home on Saturday morning to find several of her valuable belongings missing—and Bucket, her beloved 1-year-old Havanese-Poodle mix, gone.

“They took my laptop, my Kindle, my Social Security card, my passport, my ID, all of my credit cards, my cash,” Sincerbeaux told WJZ. “And then they took Bucket.”

While her belongings can be replaced, Sincerbeaux said the only thing she wants returned is her best friend.

“I don’t want any of the other stuff back, like I really don’t care,” she said. “I just want Bucket back. That’s the only thing.”

Sincerbeaux said her dog has black fur and weighs roughly 15 pounds. She said he was taken with a leash and his neon yellow collar.

She said not having Bucket around and the uncertainty over where the dog might be have made the past few days difficult.

“He is really cute, but he’s mine and this is the only place he’s ever lived and the only home he’s ever had, so if you have him, just bring him back,” Sincerbeaux said.

Baltimore City police are investigating the burglary, and Sincerbeaux has contacted local animal shelters to keep an eye out for a dog matching Bucket’s description.

But she told WJZ she is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure Bucket is safely returned home.

“I have a back gate,” she said. “If they are worried about anything, they can just drop him off at the back gate. At no point will I ask any questions about it.”

Anyone with information on Bucket’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sincerbeaux at 208-215-9070 or police.