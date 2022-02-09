BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four teens were arrested Tuesday evening after one of them was shot during an attempted robbery in Bowie, authorities said.
Three of the four teenagers—two 17-year-old males and a 16-year-old male—are charged as adults, Bowie Police said. Police said the fourth, a 15-year-old, “has been charged accordingly.”READ MORE: Helicopter Crashes In Belair, Maryland
Police said the teens were armed with guns when they tried to rob someone in the 14900 block of Health Center Drive in Bowie about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim, who also was armed, was able to reach his gun and shoot one of the teens in what police are describing as an act of self-defense.READ MORE: Investigators ID Crofton Man Killed By Anne Arundel County Police
Police said the teens fled on foot and in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Virginia. Two of the suspects were found during a search of the area.
One of those suspects, a 17-year-old, was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.
The remaining teens were taken into custody once police tracked down the getaway vehicle. Police said authorities recovered two guns.MORE NEWS: Hogan Aims To Change Face Mask Requirements At Maryland Schools
Bowie officers are looking into the possibility that the armed robbery is tied to other incidents in the area.