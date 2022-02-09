BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four teens were arrested Tuesday evening after one of them was shot during an attempted robbery in Bowie, authorities said.

Three of the four teenagers—two 17-year-old males and a 16-year-old male—are charged as adults, Bowie Police said. Police said the fourth, a 15-year-old, “has been charged accordingly.”

Police said the teens were armed with guns when they tried to rob someone in the 14900 block of Health Center Drive in Bowie about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, who also was armed, was able to reach his gun and shoot one of the teens in what police are describing as an act of self-defense.

Police said the teens fled on foot and in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Virginia. Two of the suspects were found during a search of the area.

One of those suspects, a 17-year-old, was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

The remaining teens were taken into custody once police tracked down the getaway vehicle. Police said authorities recovered two guns.

Bowie officers are looking into the possibility that the armed robbery is tied to other incidents in the area.