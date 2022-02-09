BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Slightly more than 1,000 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19 as the positivity rate hovers just below 5.5%, according to data released Wednesday by the Maryland Department of Health.

Maryland added 751 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 966,817 since the pandemic began.

With hospitalizations falling by 67, the number of COVID-19 patients in Maryland hospitals stands at 1,044. The statewide positivity rate is 5.39%, a 0.42% decrease compared to Tuesday.

The statewide death toll rose by 42 in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 13,568 since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new figures come a day after Maryland celebrated a vaccine milestone: 95% of Maryland adults age 18 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. When you factor in children age 5 and older, 89.4% of the population has gotten at least one shot.

Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed this week Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week and is asking Marylanders to show their gratitude for frontline healthcare workers’ tireless efforts throughout the pandemic.

Maryland recently emerged from a 30-day state of emergency issued by Hogan in response to elevated hospitalizations and infections that pushed many hospitals to capacity levels.

Over the past few weeks, Hogan also issued executive orders aimed at shoring up workforces in nursing homes, hospitals and emergency medical services.

Of those currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maryland, 836 are adults in acute care and 194 are adults in intensive care. Eleven children are in acute care and three more are in the ICU, state data show.

There are 4,422,248 Marylanders fully vaccinated and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state has administered 11,161,462 million doses of the vaccine.

Of those, 4,657,178 are first doses, 2,530 in the last 24 hours. Another 4,089,287 are second doses, 3,460 in the past day. A total of 332,961 Marylanders have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 66 in the past day.

The state has administered 2,082,036 boosters, 5,951 in the past 24 hours.