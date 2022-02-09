BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United States Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday is set to award the Port of Baltimore a $1.8 million grant to help the port further reduce emissions at the port and the area surrounding it.
The grant will go to the port’s Diesel Equipment Upgrade Program, which replaced dated cargo-handling equipment and dray trucks with newer, cleaner, and more efficient models, according to the Maryland Port Administration.READ MORE: Maryland Medical Examiner Seeks Federal Assistance For Body Backlog
Congressman John Sarbanes, Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles, Maryland Transportation Deputy Secretary Earl Lewis and EPA officials will gather at the port Thursday morning to speak about the grant.READ MORE: Baltimore Leaders Join Hearing On Bill To Ban Ghost Guns In Maryland
MORE NEWS: Multiple Suspects In Custody After “Targeted Shooting” At Catonsville High