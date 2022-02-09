BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to deliver the keynote speech at the University of Maryland, Baltimore commencement this Spring.
The event is primed to be the first in-person commencement at the university in two years, but the school said it continues to pay close attention to the pandemic and will revise plans if needed.
The commencement will be held May 19 at UMBC’s Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The university typically holds the event at Royal Farms Arena, which is currently undergoing a $150 million redevelopment.
Fauci is the longtime director of the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.
Fauci became a household name at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as a lead member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, established in January 2020.
Among dozens of accolades, the world-renowned immunologist is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in recognition of his efforts to advance the treatment of HIV/AIDs. The medal is the highest honor a civilian could recieve from the President of the United States.
Tickets are required to attend the event. Find them here.