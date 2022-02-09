WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 23 points as Holy Cross slipped past Loyola (MD) 68-64 on Wednesday night.
Gates hit a go-ahead layup with 60 seconds remaining to put the Crusaders (7-16, 5-6 Patriot League) up 64-62 and Kyrell Luc made four free throws in the final 30 seconds to preserve the victory. Luc finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Bo Montgomery added 13 points.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: How Long Will These Mild Temps Last?
Cam Spencer had 27 points for the Greyhounds (13-11, 7-6). Veljko Ilic added 11 points and Kenneth Jones scored 10.
The Crusaders evened the season series against the Greyhounds. Loyola (MD) defeated Holy Cross 79-70 on Jan. 4.READ MORE: Multiple Suspects In Custody After “Targeted Shooting” At Catonsville High
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___MORE NEWS: States And Localities Are Ditching Face Masks, But Some Say It's Premature
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com