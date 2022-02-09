BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– A helicopter has crashed in Bel Air, according to the Harford County’s Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred in the 2000 block of Calvary Road on Wednesday, deputies said on Twitter. There are no reports of injuries at this time.READ MORE: Maryland Medical Examiner Seeks Federal Assistance For Body Backlog
WJZ Chopper 13’s Capt. Cindy Thrift noted that the damaged helicopter is typically used for powerline patrol and they are often seen flying at a low level.READ MORE: Baltimore Leaders Join Hearing On Bill To Ban Ghost Guns In Maryland
Thrift noted that the tail of the helicopter had been “chopped off”—possibly because it had come into contact with the ground abruptly.
MORE NEWS: Multiple Suspects In Custody After “Targeted Shooting” At Catonsville High
Deputies are on scene of a helicopter crash in the 2000 block of Calvary Road, Bel Air. There are no reports of injuries.
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) February 9, 2022
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest.