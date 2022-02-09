BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State investigators on Wednesday identified a man killed last month during a struggle with Anne Arundel County Police as a 20-year-old Crofton man.
Dyonta Quarles, Jr., was fatally shot Jan. 30 by Anne Arundel County Police Officer First Class J. Ricci after police were called to a Crofton home to handle a report of family violence, the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General's Office said.
Ricci, who was injured during the incident, is a three-year veteran of the police department who has 11 years of law enforcement experience, the agency said.
The Independent Investigations Division, which investigates all deadly incidents involving police, continues to investigate last month’s shooting. That includes a review of footage obtained from the body-worn cameras of the officers present.
Officers were sent to the home on Danville Court about 4 a.m. Jan. 30 after Quarles' mother called 911, saying she was having a dispute with her adult son, who would not allow her to leave a bedroom, authorities said.
Authorities said the 911 caller told dispatchers she was unable to get to the front door and asked that officers go inside the home.
After forcing entry, officers went to an upstairs bedroom where they confronted Quarles. He was ordered to get on the ground but a struggle ensued when police tried to cuff him, police said.
Police said Ricci discharged his stun gun at Quarles, which had no effect. The officer then fired his service weapon, fatally shooting Quarles.
Ricci, who was hurt during the incident, was later treated at a local hospital.