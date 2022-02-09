BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wow, what a delightful change in our weather pattern this week. The arctic air is gone for now as milder air from the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico dominate most of the eastern parts of the US.

Our temperatures peaked at 56 on Wednesday and will be near that for the rest of the week. Our normal high is now just 45 degrees. By Saturday, a front will be approaching our area with much colder air behind it.

Before the front crosses the region, we expect to top out at around 60 degrees! By later Saturday night we will be watching to see if an area of low pressure is able to form somewhere off the coast of the Carolinas.

If it does in fact form and is close enough to the region, we may see some light snow flurries or snow showers early on Superbowl Sunday.

This is something we will be tracking, and watching the latest model runs, to see if we will see a storm developing someplace off the coast. Please stay tuned for updates on that possible Sunday event.

It will remain cold on Monday for Valentine’s day, but the sun will return as well.

– Bob Turk