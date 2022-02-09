BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sunny and seasonal afternoon will be followed by even milder air for the remainder of the week. The arctic air we have been dealing with for the past few weeks, is finally headed back north for at least until the second half of the weekend.

We expect to see temperatures well above normal for the next four days! This means highs will reach 50- 55 degrees, and even close to 60 on Saturday.

There will be a good amount of sunshine as well. By later on Saturday another cold front will head back across the region and bring more cold temperatures.

There is a possibility of an area of precipitation developing by later Saturday and into Sunday. This could include some rain, sleet, freezing rain and even some snow.

It’s still way too early to tell if any of this moisture will reach as far north as Maryland, but we will be tracking the models over the next few days to get a better handle on any winter events coming our way. In the meanwhile enjoy a bit of a spring preview till the weekend!

Bob Turk