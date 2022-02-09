BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the headline for the rest of the week will focus on a warming trend and mild weather, computer models are still working to keep “Old Man Winter” in the picture.
Temperatures across Maryland will warm into the 50s over the next couple of days, possibly reaching into the 60s on Saturday. That story will change on Sunday when arctic air returns to the area.
This arctic air will be problematic as we track an influx of moisture and the potential formation of a coastal storm, but it's worth mentioning that there is still a lot of uncertainty in this forecast.
While confidence is growing that a low will develop off the East Coast, questions remain about the timing, potential strength and anticipated track of that possible coastal storm.
For now, we just want to make you aware that this storm is a possibility as we head into the weekend, especially since many of us plan to attend or host watch parties for Super Bowl Sunday.
Stick with the WJZ First Alert Weather team and continue monitoring the forecast so that you can make adjustments to your Sunday plans if necessary.