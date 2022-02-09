BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several schools in Washington, D.C., were evacuated Wednesday in response to a series of bomb threats, authorities said.
In a tweet, the Metropolitan Police Department said officers were “responding to multiple bomb threats around the District include DCPS and DC Charter Schools,” adding that schools were being evacuated amid the ongoing investigation.READ MORE: Bowie Officers Arrest 4 Teens Tied To Armed Robbery Incident
The agency said threats were made to Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School and Seed Public Charter School.
Three of the threats were reported about 12:30 p.m., according to a WUSA report, which said Dunbar, Roosevelt and Ron Brown high schools were under evacuations.
READ MORE: Audit Finds Billing & Collection Issues At Baltimore City Department Of Public Works
MPD is responding to multiple bomb threats around the District including DCPS and DC Charter Schools. Schools are currently being evacuated. Investigations are ongoing.
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 9, 2022
In a statement provided to WUSA, a spokesperson for District of Columbia Public Schools acknowledged the threats, saying the school district is offering its support to schools affected.
“DC Public Schools values the safety of all our students, staff, and visitors and will continue to offer support to our school communities while the MPD investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Woman Pleads For Return Of Dog Taken In Charles Village Burglary
The threats come a day after Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked away from an event at Dunbar High School after a separate bomb threat was made.