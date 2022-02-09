CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — There was a beefed up police presence at Catonsville High School on Wednesday, a day after a student was shot in the school’s parking lot.

Additional patrol units were deployed to the school’s campus and the surrounding area, and crisis support teams were on hand as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of Tuesday’s shooting, Baltimore County Police said.

Investigators have yet to make an arrest in the case, though witnesses say they saw a white car pull up in the parking lot before a passenger hopped out armed with a gun.

“Detectives have spent the overnight hours focused on this investigation as efforts continue to identify and arrest the individual or individuals responsible,” an agency spokesperson said.

The school was placed on lockdown about 3 p.m. Tuesday, about 45 minutes after students were dismissed, after a school resource officer reported a shooting in the rear parking lot, police said.

The victim, a 16-year-old student, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, which isn’t considered life-threatening.

Sources told WJZ the student was shot in the shoulder.

Students who were on campus at the time told WJZ they were attending an after-school club in the school’s basement when they heard an intercom announcement about the lockdown.

“It’s okay going to school, but definitely have to be more careful,” junior Azaan Salman told WJZ on Wednesday.

Salman said he was attending an after-school activity Tuesday when gunfire rang out. He said his phone lost service for a bit, and when it returned, he had a flood of concerned text messages.

“They were like, ‘Are you okay? Do you know what happened?'” Salman recalled. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, I know what happened now because everyone is telling me what happened.'”

Salman’s mother, Shabana Kausar, acknowledged that she was nervous to send her son back to school.

“I was asking him to stay home, and even he said he didn’t feel like going to school,” she said. “And then he said, ‘No, mom. I’m going to miss a lot. I have to go to school.'”

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt vowed that police would track down whoever is responsible for the shooting and take them into custody.

“We’re going to run out every lead that’s part of our investigation, not only to figure out who’s responsible and to bring them to justice,” Hyatt said. “We are going to run this case out. We will make an arrest in this case.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.