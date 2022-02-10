BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two students are under arrest in Tuesday’s shooting outside Catonsville High School that sent a 16-year-old student to the hospital, authorities said Thursday.

Baltimore County Police announced the arrests of 18-year-old Sean Potter Jr., and a second student whose name was not released because they are a minor. Both teens are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Potter is charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, both felonies, along with misdemeanor charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and loaded handgun in vehicle, court records show.

Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams released the following statement in response to the arrests:

“We are grateful for our partners in the Baltimore County Police Department who thoroughly investigated this matter and arrested those involved. Gun violence, other violent acts, and dangerous behaviors in or around our schools are unacceptable. These acts jeopardize the sense of safety and security that school buildings and communities provide for our more than 111,000 students. Anyone who threatens the safety of our school community will be dealt with swiftly. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to keep our students, staff, and school communities safe. BCPS will continue to provide critical supports and resources for the Catonsville High School community for as long as needed as they begin the healing process.”

The charges stem from a shooting reported about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the rear parking lot of Catonsville High School. A 16-year-old student wounded in the shooting was taken to a hospital but is expected to recover.

Investigators are working to determine whether another person who showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound was involved in that shooting, police said.

The shooting thrust the school into lockdown, forcing students who were still on campus for athletics practices and other after-school activities to take shelter until the coast was clear.

Police have since ramped up deployments at and around the school’s campus, which is located along Bloomsbury Avenue.

This is a developing story that will be updated.