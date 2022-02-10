DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police said they are looking for Jayleen Santana, a critically missing 13-year-old boy last seen Wednesday.
Police said Santana was last seen at Dundalk Middle School wearing all-black clothing. He is missing from the 2000 block of Guy Way in Dundalk.
Santana is five foot one inch and 110 pounds.
Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
