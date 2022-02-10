RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore county veterinarian has a message for the people abandoning their pets on his front door: it’s animal abuse and it needs to stop.

Most of us consider our pets part of the family, but some are leaving their animals for dead. A Randallstown vet said he’s witnessing it firsthand.

Aneeta and her husband, Dr. Parbodh Sharma have had their family business – Randalstown Animal Hospital – for over 20 years. In the last three months, their surveillance cameras have captured people essentially discarding their pets overnight outside the hospital.

“It is very hurtful, painful,” Mrs. Sharma said.

In some cases, dogs’ leashes were tied so tightly around their front door that it was nearly impossible for them to breathe.

“They say ‘they’re family members,’ but if they’re family members, you cannot abandon them on the door,” Mrs. Sharma said.

One dog died right on their doorstep.

Another chewed through its leash for hours trying to break free. Dr. and Mrs. Sharma found him wandering their property the next day.

One cat was also left, no note to be found.

“This is totally totally animal abuse and is not acceptable,” Dr. Sharma said.

The abandonments have taken an emotional toll. It’s also why Mr. And Mrs. Sharma put up additional ‘no trespassing’ signs out front and reached out to Baltimore County Police, sending them the evidence they’ve been able to collect.

They say they know that sometimes things come up, but if you need to give your precious pet away, there are resources to be able to part ways humanely.

“Please take them to the right places where they can have a good life,” Mrs. Sharma said.

A good place to start is the Baltimore Humane Society or the Maryland SPCA.