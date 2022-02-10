BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire Thursday morning at a seven-story building in West Baltimore, authorities said.
The fire was reported before 10 a.m. at a vacant building near the corner of Willard and Lombard streets, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.READ MORE: Hogan Calls On State Board of Education To Rescind Mask Policy
The fire department said crews found fire and heavy smoke coming from the building upon arrival, and they’re fighting the fire from the outside.
Photos shared by the agency on Twitter showed a thick plume of smoke covering the top of the seven-story building.READ MORE: Police Identify 26-Year-Old Man Killed In West Baltimore Shooting
Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the fire department said crews had made progress in their efforts to put the flames out.
Firefighters on scene told WJZ three alarms were called for the fire because crews initially had an issue with water access.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Won't Feel Like February
BCFD FFs are making improvements in the 3-Alarm fire at 101 Willard St. Smoke conditions have dramatically improved. Still, no injuries reported and the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/28kNUkAb2I
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) February 10, 2022